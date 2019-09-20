LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detectives are encouraging the public to be on alert to a recent phone scam occurring in Pinellas County.
The suspect is calling residents and identifying himself as Capt. Brian Browne with the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
According to detectives, the suspect may know the name or a family members name and address of the person being called. The suspect identifies himself as a sheriff’s office captain and informs the resident that they have an outstanding warrant.
The number being provided by the suspect is 727-431-9465 and the suspect provides an email address of pcso.judicial@mail.com as a means to contact him. The suspect tells the resident that they need to send money to avoid being arrested.
Detectives say there have been multiple incidents where Pinellas County residents have been targeted using this scam.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office will never call residents requesting money over the telephone. Detectives advise residents to not give personal information or account information over the phone, and call the sheriff’s office to report suspicious activity.
In previous phone scams, suspects have instructed the victim to go to the nearest store to purchase gift or pre-paid debit cards. The suspect would instruct the resident to provide the numbers on the back of the card and claim that the warrant will be purged from the system once the money is paid.
If anyone has information on this scam or has become a victim, they are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 727-582-6200.