Pinellas detectives charge Oldsmar man with child abuse

OLDSMAR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 24-year-old Oldsmar man about 11:35 a.m. April 7 in connection with accusations he had seriously injured a 6-month-old child.
Jourdian Ashton-Allen Jones was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one charge of child abuse. No bail was set.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit say the child was 3-months-old at the time of the reported abuse.
The investigation began when deputies and Child Protection Investigators responded to a private residence in Oldsmar on Jan.5 for allegations of child abuse. The initial investigation revealed that the child had suffered unexplained injuries to her head a couple days prior.
During the investigation, detectives say they learned that Jones became frustrated with the infant and struck her, causing a severe bruise on the left side of the child’s face. Detectives say the injuries were consistent with abusive trauma.
Detectives interviewed Jones April 7 and he reportedly admitted to the allegations.