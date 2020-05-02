Pinellas detectives make arrest in Largo stabbing

LARGO — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 51-year-old man about 6:30 a.m. May 2 in connection with the stabbing of a 65-year-old man walking on a sidewalk on U.S. 19 North in Largo.
William Junior Lumar, a Clearwater transient, was booked into the county jail and charged with attempted murder in the first degree. Bail was set at $50,000.
Detectives say the 65-year-old man and another man were walking on the sidewalk in front of Public Storage, 16079 U.S.19 N. in Largo, about 1:35 a.m. when Lumar approached them from behind.
Lumar was reportedly yelling he wanted to kill someone and said the men needed to clear the sidewalk. As the men were getting off the sidewalk, the 65-year-old tripped and fell. Detectives say Lumar then began stabbing him multiple times before fleeing.
Detectives say neither man knew Lumar.
Deputies found Lumar about 2:56 a.m. and took him into custody. Detectives say he had blood on this clothing and had a knife with blood on it.
He was taken to the Sheriff’s Administration Building, 10750 Ulmerton Road in Largo, where he was interviewed by detectives. He reportedly denied being involved in the stabbing.
Detectives say the 65-year-old is in critical condition. They are searching for his next of kin.