21-year-old hits power pole: FHP cites traveling too fast for wet road conditions

SEMINOLE — Only minor injuries were reported in a single-car crash with a power pole that occurred about 10 a.m. June 6 on Alternate U.S. 19 east of Park Street in Seminole.
Florida Highway Patrol says a 21-year-old North Redington Beach man was traveling westbound on Alt. U.S. 19, east of Park Street when his sedan-type vehicle hydroplaned and rotated. The vehicle left the roadway and collided with a power pole on the grass shoulder.
FHP says the impact severed the pole in half. Duke Energy reported 231 customers without power in the area as of 1:30 p.m.
Troopers say the 21-year-old was traveling too fast for wet road conditions.