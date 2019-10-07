ST. PETERSBURG — A 43-year-old St. Petersburg woman died at the scene of a crash about 7:19 a.m. Oct. 7 on northbound I-275, according to a press release from Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers say Laquanda Nicole George was driving a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis, traveling northbound on I-275, north of 54th Avenue South when for some reason, she lost control of the vehicle, which departed the roadway and then onto the outside shoulder.
The vehicle collided with a light pole and a tree before coming to final rest.