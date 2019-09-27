TARPON SPRINGS — Police detectives arrested a 12-year-old male student at Tarpon Springs Middle School Sept. 26 on a second-degree felony charge of making a false report about the use of a firearm in a violent manner.
Tarpon Springs police detectives went to the school after an assistant principal told the school resource officer that several students had told school staff they heard the seventh-grader talking about a list of five students he wanted to shoot at the school.
After further investigation, police say they found out that the unidentified student told others that he had a "plan" as to how he would commit the shooting at the school. He reportedly said he would use an AR-15 rifle, enter the school at a specific location, proceed to his classroom and then to the cafeteria where he would shoot the five students on his list.
Detectives say the 12-year-old told them he was not serious about his list and statements and it was just a "joke."
The student was transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.
Police say the student does not have possession of or access, to any firearms.