Clearwater man charged in Chick-fil-A shooting

CLEARWATER — Police arrested a 20-year-old Clearwater man Oct. 8 in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Chick-fil-A restaurant at 2516 Gulf-to-Bay Blvd. in Clearwater.
Jack Stewart Colston was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, shooting within an occupied building and carrying a concealed firearm. Bail was set at $25,500. He was released on surety bond at 2:13 a.m. Oct. 9.
Clearwater police and detectives responded to the scene about 7:45 a.m. due to an altercation leading to one person being shot in the leg. The victim, identified as Victor Marquez, 20, was transported to St. Joseph’s Hospital in Tampa with non-life threatening injuries. Police reported Oct. 9 that he remained in the hospital in stable condition with a gunshot wound to his leg.
Police say the argument and shooting appear to have been related to a dispute over money.