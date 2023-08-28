SEMINOLE — A Seminole man has been arrested after a woman reported someone entered her backyard and watched her through her bathroom window as she was getting ready for work on Aug. 23.
Detectives said 71-year-old David Henning, of 12471 Regency Ave., entered the victim's backyard through an enclosed privacy fence and approached her bathroom window, secretly observing her.
On Aug. 24, detectives said that they observed Henning in a similar act and that he wasn’t wearing pants or underwear. When interviewed, they said, Henning admitted to regularly entering the victim's yard and watching her through the window.
He was arrested and charged with voyeurism and two counts of burglary.