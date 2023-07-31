SEMINOLE — A Seminole woman is being held on a charge of leaving the scene of a crash involving death after she turned herself in to police the day after a July 29 hit-and-run crash that killed a bicyclist.
The Seminole Police Department said officers responded to a crash in the 11700 block of 66th Street about 3:05 a.m. July 29 where a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle that fled. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The victim was identified as William Christopher Rothey, 37, of St. Petersburg.
Rothey was southbound on 66th Street, riding along the paved shoulder and out of the curb lane. Police said a vehicle also traveling south on 66th left the curb lane and struck the bicycle and failed to stop and render aid.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office located the vehicle abandoned in the Publix parking lot at 7333 Park Blvd., and identified the driver as Anaya Elisia Millan, 26, of Seminole.
At about 6:30 p.m. on July 30, Milan turned herself in to the Pinellas County Jail.