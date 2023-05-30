PALM HARBOR — An employee of the Orchid Cove assisted living facility in Palm Harbor faces abuse charges after deputies said she battered a vulnerable resident.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said the administrative coordinator for Orchid Cove, 2600 Highlands Blvd., reported the incident, which occurred on May 24. An investigation revealed that Delana Dallas-Hudson, 51, of Holiday, who is a certified nursing assistant, had pushed the victim to the ground after the victim requested ice from Dallas-Hudson multiple times.
According to a police report, several witnesses said they heard the victim request ice and then heard someone fall to the ground.
According to a PCSO report, the victim requested only ice, but Dallas-Hudson provided the victim with a cup of ice and water.
The victim, who is nearly non-verbal, began following Dallas-Hudson, stating “ice,” authorities said, when the suspect grabbed and crushed the cup the victim was holding, causing the ice water to spill onto the victim. Dallas-Hudson then pushed the victim to the ground, the PCHO report stated.
Deputies said the suspect admitted to crushing the cup and to pushing the victim in the chest even though the victim offered no threat of violence to her.
Dallas-Hudson’s employment was terminated. She was arrested and charged with one count of abuse of a disabled adult.
The victim sustained minor injuries.