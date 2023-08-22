PALM HARBOR — A Palm Harbor University High School student was arrested Aug. 15 and charged with making a false report about a mass shooting at the school, Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies said.
The 15-year-old student sent a message to another student stating, “Active shooter in the building,” according to deputies.
The student who received the message asked the sender, “Actually or are you messing.” The suspect allegedly responded, “Actually.”
The student that received the messages then called 911, and numerous deputies responded to the school.
The 15-year-old admitted sending the messages, but said they were a joke. He was taken into custody and transported to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.
He was charged with making a false report about planting a bomb, explosive, or weapon of mass destruction, or concerning the use of firearms in a violent manner.