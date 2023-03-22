State attorney: March 12 shooting of suspect near Pinellas Park 'justified'

The State Attorney’s Office has ruled that a Pinellas County Sheriff’s sergeant was justified in shooting and killing a man who fired at him after shooting and wounding another officer on March 12 in an unincorporated area of Pinellas Park.
In a letter to Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri, State Attorney Bruce Bartlett said Sgt. Jacob Viano “was justified in utilizing deadly force” to kill Zion Bostick, whom the deputies pursued into the backyard of a home at 6385 60th Avenue N. Bartlett said Bostick “was engaged in the forcible felony of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.”
In the March 12 incident, a witness said a man was attempting to break into several vehicles in the neighborhood around 7:13 p.m. Viano, Cpl. Matthew Aitken, and Aitken’s K-9 Taco pursued the suspect, tracking Bostick into a fenced back yard.
The officers commanded him to raise his hands, but Bostick responded by firing at them both, striking Aitken three times. Viano returned fire, hitting and killing the suspect. Neither Viano nor the dog were injured.
Bostick, 23, had multiple warrants out for his arrest. He had skipped a court date for previous criminal cases and faced a possible prison sentence. Investigators found a second gun in his pocket, and more ammunition in his backpack.
Viano, 49, has been with the Sheriff’s Office since 2000. Aitken, 40, has served since 2006.