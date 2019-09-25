Detectives charge two with introduction of contraband into county jail

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives say they arrested a jail inmate and his girlfriend Sept. 24 on multiple charges after it was discovered that the girlfriend was mailing Suboxone to the inmate, who was reportedly selling it to other inmates.
Jason Javante Davis, 26, of St. Petersburg was originally arrested Feb. 7 by St. Petersburg police on drug possession and drug sale or delivery charges.
On Sept. 24, he was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance principal, two counts of delivery of a controlled substance principal and two counts of introduction of contraband into a detention facility principal.
Antoinette Leshawn Monroe, 26, of Largo was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, two counts delivery of a controlled substance, two counts introduction of contraband into a detention facility and driving on a suspended license. Bail was set at $36,400. She was released on surety bond Sept. 25.
Detectives assigned to the Detention Investigations Unit began an investigation May 14, after receiving information about drug dealing occurring at the county jail, 14400 49th St. N., Clearwater.
According to a press release, detectives learned an inmate was purchasing Suboxone strips from Davis. Through their investigation, detectives discovered Davis was receiving the drugs through the United States Postal Service.
Detectives received information May 31, indicating Suboxone strips were going to be included in that day's mail. Detectives searched the mail and found one envelope containing two Suboxone strips. Two more Suboxone strips were found in another envelope of incoming mail on June 4.
Forensic analysis of both envelopes identified Monroe as the sender of the envelopes.
Through interviews with inmates and other investigative techniques, detectives learned Davis sold approximately $600 worth of Suboxone while housed in the jail.
Monroe was detained during a traffic stop Sept. 24 where marijuana and morphine were found in her possession. She was arrested and taken to jail.