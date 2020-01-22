Florida Highway Patrol has released the names of two men who died at the scene of a crash that occurred about 1:36 a.m. Jan. 21 on northbound I-275 near mile marker 24.
According to a media release from St. Petersburg police, an officer conducted a traffic stop on the 2012 Hyundai Genesis for at Fifth Avenue South and Fourth Street South (entrance ramp to I-175). While he was standing by the car window requesting documents, the car sped off. The officer did not pursue.
St. Petersburg police say several minutes later, officers found out about the crash on the interstate.
FHP says although St. Petersburg police had not pursued, the Hyundai had been traveling at a high rate of speed when it failed to negotiate a curve.
The driver, Andreis Lamont Hayward, 28, of Safety Harbor, lost control of the vehicle, which entered the median, collided with a tree and then overturned multiple times. The passenger, Lorenzo Alexander Hayward, 33, of Clearwater was ejected from vehicle, which burst into flames.