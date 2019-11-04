Deputies report arrest of Countryside High School student for threats on social media

SAFETY HARBOR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 14-year-old Countryside High School student at his home Nov. 3 for making school threats on social media.
Deputies received an anonymous complaint about 7 p.m. about the 14-year-old posting photos of firearms on his Instagram account. Deputies say the student posted about 5 p.m., “Don’t come to school tomorrow.”
Deputies interviewed the student at his home in Safety Harbor where he reportedly admitted to posting four images of firearms on his account, “monkeywitharifle,” with the caption, “Don’t come to school tomorrow … THIS IS A JOKE DO NOT REPORT (it’s not a joke).”
Deputies say the student told them the posts were intended as a joke and that he made them to gain followers and to “get some laughs” from his followers. He reportedly told deputies he did not believe anyone would take the posts seriously.
Deputies confirmed that the student did not own weapons nor have access to weapons.
They arrested him about 7:54 p.m. He was charged with written threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. He was transported to the Pinellas County Juvenile Assessment Center.
In a press release, the sheriff’s office said, “As always, we encourage the public to report any suspicious activity to law enforcement immediately and we will diligently investigate all reported information.”