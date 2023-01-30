SEMINOLE — A local man has been charged with multiple counts of possession of child pornography.
Detectives assigned to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office’s Crimes Against Children Unit began an investigation in August after receiving information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that child pornography was being uploaded via the internet. They were able to identify the suspect as 55-year-old Skipper Bickford, of 8458 93rd Ave. in Seminole.
On Jan. 26, detectives arrested Bickford and charged him with eight counts of possession of child pornography. The Sheriff’s Office said that when Bickford was interviewed by detectives, he admitted to intentionally viewing child pornography for the last 15 years.
Bickford was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.