Largo police charge 78-year-old with lewd and lascivious molestation

LARGO — Police arrested a 78-year-old Largo man about 4:46 p.m. Oct. 15 on a second charge of lewd and lascivious molestation.
According to Largo police, Dudley Hail Thomas was initially charged with one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a victim under age 12 and one count of lewd or lascivious exhibition on Oct. 11. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and bail was set at $60,000. He was released on surety bond Oct. 14.
Largo police say after the initial investigation, another alleged victim was identified, resulting in the second arrest. Thomas was booked into the county jail Oct. 15 and bail was set at $50,000.
Police say Thomas is not employed and does not have any known positions in which he has contact with children.
Police want anyone with information or knowledge of similar instances involving Thomas to please Detective K. Wedin at 727 587-6730.