Death of dog leads to animal cruelty charge

CLEARWATER — Police arrested a 38-year-old man about 10:30 p.m. Dec. 30 on one felony charge of animal cruelty after he reportedly left his dog and cat inside his car while he went to work.
Clearwater police say Jeffrey David Hazen had recently moved to the area from Georgia but told officers he has been living out of his car. Hazen left his dog and cat in the car when he reported for work Monday afternoon at a local hospital.
Police say Hazen told them he had driven from Georgia to Clearwater with the animals and went straight to work. He said he left his car running and air conditioning on and locked the doors when he began his shift at 2:30 p.m.
High temperatures in the area Monday were in the middle and upper 70s along with high humidity.
When Hazen went to check on the animals at about 7:30 p.m., he found the car was no longer running. His dog, a 2-year-old mixed breed named Biscuit, was dead inside the vehicle. He went back to work and did not report the dog's death to police or animal control. A hospital security worker called police.
After police arrived on scene, officers called Pinellas County Animal Control workers, who found the cat was severely dehydrated.
Hazen was booked in to the Pinellas County Jail. Bail was set at $5,000.