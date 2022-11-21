A school bus transporting 23 students from Largo High School ran off the road Nov. 15 in order to avoid a serious collision with a vehicle that had crossed into oncoming lanes to pass stopped traffic.
The Florida Highway Patrol said a Nissan Frontier was westbound on Belleair Road just east of Bravo Drive about 2:15 p.m. The school bus was eastbound on Belleair Road.
When the Nissan entered the eastbound lane, the bus driver, recognizing a potential crash, steered to the shoulder. The front of the Nissan collided with the left rear of the bus.
Neither driver nor any students were injured. A monitor on the bus suffered minor injuries.