ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old from St. Petersburg about 1:45 p.m. May 22 in connection with an accidental shooting of the teen’s 9-year-old nephew at the Red Roof Inn in unincorporated St. Petersburg.
Deputies say when they responded to the Red Roof Inn, 4999 49th St. N., they found a 9-year-old male who had been shot. According to witnesses, the 16-year-old was handling a firearm in the hotel room, later to be determined as stolen. While handling the firearm, it accidentally discharged hitting his 9-year-old nephew in the arm.
Following the shooting, the teen fled the scene and discarded the firearm.
According to deputies, the teen was found nearby and witnesses were able to identify him as the suspect. K-9 deputies searched and located the firearm.
The 16-year-old was charged with felon in possession of a firearm, grand theft of a firearm and violation of probation for burglary. He was transported to Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.
The 9-year-old was transported to Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.