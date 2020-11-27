PALM HARBOR — Divers from International Underwater Cave Rescue and Recovery have recovered the body of a 30-year-old man who drowned while free-diving in “Blue Sink,” a natural spring located at 2340 Rolling Oaks Drive in Palm Harbor.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location about 1:46 p.m. Nov. 26 after learning that a man had drowned in the spring. When they arrived, they found out that Trevor Harris had been free-diving in the spring with a snorkel and had not resurfaced.
Clearwater Fire & Rescue and Palm Harbor Fire Rescue divers attempted to recover Harris but were unable due to the depth and visibility of the water. Deputies from the Sheriff’s Office Dive Team also responded to the location but also were unable to recover Harris’ body.
About 9 p.m., divers from IUCRR arrived on scene to assist. They entered the water about 11 p.m. and recovered Harris’ body about 11:32 p.m. approximately 122 feet down.
IUCRR is a volunteer, non-for-profit organization that aids in the rescue and/or recovery of victims in an underwater-overhead environment. IUCRR divers are certified by a recognized cave diving organization to dive in these environments.
Deputies say Harris had been in the natural spring, known as the “Blue Sink,” over 50 times. The spring is approximately 145 feet in depth and is about 600 feet by 800 feet at the bottom.
Impairment does not appear to be a factor and foul play is not suspected.