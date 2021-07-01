Police need help to identify passenger who attacked PSTA bus driver

PINELLAS PARK — Police are asking for help to identify a man who reportedly attacked the driver of a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus about 7:45 a.m. June 29.
According to Pinellas Park police, the male bus driver suffered significant facial injuries after being punched by a male passenger, who had boarded the bus near 34th Street and 50th Avenue North.
Police say the driver asked the man to put on a face covering while boarding the bus, but the man refused. The driver was attacked when the man was exiting the bus at the PSTA Transit Station, 3801 70th Ave. The man when fled the area on foot.
Police say the man is Black, about 30-year-old age, with a short beard and short dreadlocks. He was wearing a white T-shirt with a grey Supreme satchel, a Gatorade towel and small dark sunglasses.
Pinellas Park Police Department is asking for the community's assistance with identifying and locating the man. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-973-TIPS or the Pinellas Park Police Department at 727-369-7864. Please refer to agency case number 2021-38871.