ST. PETERSBURG — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives are asked for help in an investigation of a homicide that occurred the night of March 15 in unincorporated St. Petersburg.
Deputies responded to a residence near the intersection on 45th Avenue North and 39th Street North about 8:01 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When deputies arrived they saw a black sedan crashed into a fence. A male victim was found inside suffering from a gunshot wound.
Detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit say the victim was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. The victim’s identity is not being released until the next of kin has been notified.
The suspect is described as a light skinned Black or Hispanic male wearing a black hoodie. He was last seen running westbound on 45th Avenue North.
Detectives are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact Detective Blumberg at 727-582-6779 or via e-mail at cblumberg@pcsonet.com. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS or www.crimestoppersofpinellas.org.