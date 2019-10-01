Mother charged with first-degree murder after 5-month-old dies

PALM HARBOR — A 5-month-old boy died at a local hospital Sept. 30 after suffering a traumatic brain injury. His mother was charged with first-degree murder the next day, according to a media release from the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.
The child was removed from life support at St. Joseph’s Hospital on Monday and pronounced dead about 1:45 p.m.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Burgandie Nicole Marquez, 30, of Palm Harbor about 3:30 p.m. Sept. 28 on charges of aggravated child abuse with great harm. She was charged with first-degree murder Oct. 1.
Detectives say they began an investigation Sept. 27 when Pasco County Sheriff’s detectives notified them of a suspicious incident involving a 5-month-old child with life-threatening injuries.
Detectives say earlier that day, Marquez had stopped at a Mobil Gas Station in Pasco County with her 5-month-old son and was complaining that the boy was having seizures and needed medical attention.
Paramedics responded to the gas station and airlifted the child to St. Joseph’s Hospital for life threatening injuries. Medical staff at the hospital told detectives that the child had suffered a severe brain bleed caused by head trauma. The child was reportedly in critical condition.
During their investigation, detectives found out that Marquez and the child had been staying at a residence in Palm Harbor. Detectives say Marquez was the sole caretaker of child from Sept. 23 through Sept. 27, when he was admitted into the hospital.
Witnesses told detectives that the child appeared in good health on Sept. 25.
Detectives interviewed Marquez Sept. 28 at the Sheriff’s Office Administration Building on Ulmerton Road in Largo. They say that Marquez gave contradictory statements about how the child was injured.
Detectives say Marquez admitted she was at the Palm Harbor residence with the child on Sept. 26, when she became enraged during a phone conversation with the child’s father. She reportedly told detectives she intentionally and forcefully jerked the child up from the ground twice causing the child’s head to snap backward.
Marquez also reportedly told detectives she had then placed the child underneath her arm and ran up and down the stairs inside the residence allowing the child’s head to bounce up and down without support.
Detectives say Marquez admitted she knew she had been too rough with the child.
She told detectives she noticed her son having seizures the morning of Sept. 27 and tried to console the boy, but she did not seek medical attention.
Detectives say later that afternoon, Marquez took the child to Pasco County to meet the boy’s father but stopped at a Mobil Gas Station when the child’s medical condition worsened.
Marquez was booked into the county jail about 7 p.m. Sept. 28 on one count of aggravated child abuse with great bodily harm. She also is being held on two Pasco County charges of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance. The first-degree murder charge was added Oct. 1.