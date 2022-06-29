Tarpon Springs woman charged with scheme to defraud

TARPON SPRINGS — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 46-year-old Tarpon Springs woman June 24 who reportedly took money from her employer’s account and used it for personal expenses.
Jamie Fonville was booked into the county jail and charged with three counts of felony scheme to defraud.
According to detectives assigned to the Economic Crimes Unit, Fonville was employed with First Choice Association Management as the accounting manager, where she was responsible for managing the bank accounts and issuing checks on behalf of the association for 58 different home owner associations.
Detectives said they were made aware of possible fraudulent activity in February of 2022 from an account overseen by First Choice Association Management. While investigating, detectives learned Fonville manufactured fraudulent checks using the account information from three different home owner associations. Fonville then deposited the checks into her own personal bank account.
Detectives said Fonville used the money for personal expenditures such as food, groceries, daily living expenses and Tampa Bay Buccaneers game tickets. Fonville also paid her personal credit card bills with the money.
According to Detectives the total financial loss for all reported victims is estimated to be $228,300.83.
Detectives believe there are additional unreported victims. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Cpl. Kyle Cruise with the Economic Crimes Unit at 727-582-5711.