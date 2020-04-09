Clearwater Police officer tests positive for COVID-19

CLEARWATER — Clearwater Police Department has announced that one of its officers has tested positive for COVID-19. The officer is the first from the agency to test positive.
In a press release, Clearwater PD said it found out about the positive test the morning of April 9 and is taking precautions with those who may have come in contact with the officer.
The officer has been out sick for more than a week and is presently recovering at home.
The agency has taken several steps during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to minimize potential exposures to the virus. Those steps include:
• Taking temperatures of employees reporting for duty if they work closely with one another, such as in the communications center.
• Dispersing detectives from the main building to off-site locations, such as closed recreation centers.
• Funneling more incident reports to be taken online or via the telephone to minimize exposure for officers.
• Supplying surgical masks for employees to wear in areas of shared office space.
• Requiring employees to stay home if they have flu-like symptoms or a member of their household has flu-like symptoms.
For more information, visit https://www.myclearwater.com/news-info/covid-19-information-city-updates.