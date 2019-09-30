PALM HARBOR — The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office announced Sept. 29 that additional law enforcement would be present at Palm Harbor Middle School on Monday due to a report of an alleged threat.
Deputies received a report of a threat at the school, 1800 Tampa Road, about 1:44 p.m. Sept. 29. Deputies conducted several interviews before determining that the threat was not credible.
The sheriff’s office says the threat was a result of rumors that several students were texting and sending to each other via social media.
The messages were inquiries about rumors of an alleged school shooting and not actual threats, deputies say.
Deputies say the rumors tied to a Sept. 27 arrest by Pinellas County School police of a 12-year-old student at Palm Harbor Middle School for threatening communications or threats of mass shootings.
The boy reportedly posted a message on Instagram messenger threatening to shoot another student when the two were arguing on social media.
Deputies contacted the Pinellas Schools police and found out that the student in question is suspended and will not be at school on Monday. There will be additional law enforcement presence at the school tomorrow.