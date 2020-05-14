FHP looking for motorcyclist involved in hit and run of 6-year-old

ST. PETERSBURG — Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a motorcyclist that was involved in a hit and run crash that occurred about 10:30 p.m. May 13 on Gandy Boulevard in St. Petersburg.
Troopers say a 6-year-old girl was walking south from Peridot Palms Apartment complex, 10601 Gandy Blvd. N., across westbound Gandy Boulevard. A white and black motorcycle was traveling westbound.
Troopers say the right side of the motorcycle struck the child, who suffered serious injuries.
A piece of the motorcycle separated during the impact and was found near the point of collision.
Troopers are asking that anyone with information on this crash to call FHP at 813-558-1800 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-8477 or visit crimestoppersofpinellas.org.