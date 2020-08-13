Clearwater woman jailed on child pornography charges

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 31-year-old Clearwater woman about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 12 in connection with a child pornography investigation.
Courtney Elizabeth Rummery was booked into the county jail on 10 counts of possession of child pornography. Bail was set at $200,000 — $20,000 for each charge.
Detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit say they began an investigation on Aug. 6, after receiving information from Largo Police Department about an electronic child pornography investigation.
Sheriff’s detectives then identified the Courtney Rummery as a suspect.
Detectives obtained a search warrant from the Sixth Judicial Circuit for Rummery’s residence in unincorporated Clearwater. Detectives located a laptop inside the residence, which they say contained multiple images of child pornography.
In an interview with detectives on Aug. 12, Rummery reportedly admitted to downloading and viewing child pornography. She was arrested at the Sheriff’s North District Station, 2496 Bayshore Boulevard in Dunedin.