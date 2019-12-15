DUNEDIN — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies say a 31-year-old Dunedin man suffered non-life threatening injuries when he fell out of the golf cart he was driving about 3:47 a.m. Dec. 14 on Douglas Avenue.
Deputies say Robert Paulton was driving his golf cart eastbound on Mira Vista Drive and then made a northbound turn onto Douglas Avenue. He drove about 30 yards on Douglas Avenue and then fell out of the golf cart, as it was moving.
A passenger, Thomas Felkins, 29, of Palm Harbor grabbed the steering wheel and stopped the golf cart.
Paulton landed in the roadway and suffered non-life threatening injuries to his face. He was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg.
Deputies say impairment was a factor in the crash.