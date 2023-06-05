LARGO — A motorcyclist was seriously injured June 3 when his vehicle rear-ended a car on Indian Rocks Road just north of Bluffs Drive.
A Largo Police Department report said a Lexus Rx350 was northbound on Indian Rocks Road when it was rear-ended by an Indian Scout motorcycle.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and sustained serious life-threatening injuries. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital.
The name of the crash victim wasn’t released, as next of kin had not been located. Largo police said a preliminary investigation indicated that speed and alcohol were a factor for the driver of the motorcycle.
The driver of the Lexus was not injured, and a passenger reported minor injuries.