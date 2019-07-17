CLEARWATER — A 25-year-old Largo man pulled from the water behind Shephard’s Beach Resort, 601 S. Gulfview Blvd., just before 2 p.m. July 17 has died at a local hospital.
Clearwater Fire & Rescue and police responded to a call for help after an adult male, identified as Nicholas Baldwin, was pulled from the water by his co-workers. According to press release from Clearwater Public Safety, after Baldwin’s co-workers noticed he was missing, they saw him just offshore and pulled him to the sand where they began CPR.
Baldwin was taken to Morton Plant Hospital where he died about an hour later.
Baldwin reportedly worked with the Jet Ski rental business located behind Shephard’s Beach Resort.