CLEARWATER — Candles, air fresheners and body spray were among the products taken from Bath and Body Works at the Countryside Mall in Clearwater, according to Clearwater police.
Clearwater police recently arrested three St. Petersburg women in connection with stealing more than $15,000 worth of products from that store and another $30,000 from other locations throughout Tampa Bay. All three were charged with grand theft.
Krashanta Barnes, 32, was arrested Aug. 25. Bail was set at $2,000. She was released on her own recognizance Aug. 26. Ciara Bryant, 35, was arrested Aug. 26. Bail was set at $2,000. She was released on bond Aug. 27. Clemetra Lamar, 25, was arrested arrested Aug. 26. Bail was set at $2,000. She was released on bond Aug. 27.
Police say each of the women have lengthy arrest records and are believed to be part of a group stealing products around Tampa Bay.