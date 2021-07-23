LARGO — A 65-year-old Largo man suffered critical injuries July 23 when he was struck by a vehicle on 134th Avenue west of 121st Street North in Largo.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old woman from Holiday was driving a sedan-type vehicle traveling eastbound on 134th Avenue, west of 121st Street North. A 65-year-old man was walking or standing along the south road, although there was an adjacent sidewalk.
Troopers say the sedan collided with the pedestrian who suffered critical injuries. He was transported to an area hospital.