LARGO — A local man has been charged with first-degree murder after Largo police responded to a call for an alleged suicidal subject Aug. 3 and found a woman with numerous stab wounds that were not self-inflicted.
The caller, Christopher Myers, 38, told police he arrived home at the Somerset Apartments to find his girlfriend dead from numerous “self-inflicted” stab wounds. Detectives said that it was evident the injuries were not self-inflicted and that there had been a violent altercation between the victim and Myers.
Myers was charged with first-degree murder, two counts of tampering with evidence and violation of probation. No other information was available.