Largo police seek puppy thieves

LARGO — The Largo Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred on April 25 at All About Puppies, 7190 Ulmerton Road, Largo.
Police say two suspects broke into the business and placed 12 puppies into bags before fleeing the building. The puppies were valued at $48,700.
The puppies stolen included a Siberian husky, two Olde Bulldogs, three poodles, 3 Yorkshire terriers, a Boston terrier, a French bulldog, and an English bulldog.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Largo Police Department at 727-587-6730.