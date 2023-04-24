PINELLAS PARK — A local man has been charged with child neglect after a 9-year-old brought methamphetamine to school.
The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said an investigation began when administrators at an unnamed school contacted law enforcement advising that the child handed his teacher two clear plastic baggies with a crystal-like substance inside. The child told the teacher his father put the baggies in the backpack, and he found the baggies at school when he went to find a piece of candy.
Deputies responded and tested the substance, which was determined to be about 9 grams of methamphetamine.
On April 20, detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit arrested Joseph Dombrowsky, 49, of 8643 43rd St. N., on one charge of child neglect.
A PCSO report states that detectives interviewed Dombrowsky, who denied knowledge of how the two baggies got into the child’s backpack. Detectives said they learned that Dombrowsky had used methamphetamine and ecstasy the prior weekend.
PCSO said Dombrowsky has been previously arrested for drug trafficking. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail.