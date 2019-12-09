Troopers say Seminole man arrested for fourth DUI

SEMINOLE — Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a 66-year-old Seminole man for DUI Dec. 8 in connection with a two-vehicle crash that occurred about 9:30 p.m. Dec. 7 on Park Boulevard and 131st Street North in Seminole.
Troopers say Sylvester Manning was driving a 2020 Nissan Rogue traveling westbound in the left turn lane on Park Boulevard approaching 131st Street North. Victor Barauskis, 48, of Seminole was driving a 2018 GMC Sierra eastbound in the left lane on Park Boulevard approaching 131st Street North under a green traffic signal.
Troopers say Manning failed to observe the flashing left turn arrow and turned left into the path of the Sierra. The front of the Rogue collided with the front left of the Sierra. The towing trailer and vessel attached to the Sierra overturned into the eastbound lanes.
Manning suffered minor injuries and was taken to Bayfront Health Center in St. Petersburg. Neither Barauskis nor his two passengers were injured.
Manning was arrested for DUI, which is his fourth offense according to FHP. He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail. Bail was set at $5,000. He was released on surety bond Dec. 8. Barauskis was cited for no seat belt.