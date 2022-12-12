LARGO — Largo police have arrested a juvenile who they say allegedly stabbed another juvenile at Largo Central Park.
The victim was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition, police said.
At about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 11, officers responded to a stabbing at the park at 101 Central Park Drive.
According to police, two juvenile males got into a fight after a verbal argument. During the altercation, one boy stabbed the other several times and fled the area, police said.
Detectives responded and arrested the suspect, who was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.