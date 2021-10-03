Seminole man on federal supervised release charged with BUI

REDINGTON SHORES — Pinellas County sheriff’s deputies investigated an overnight boating crash Oct. 2 that resulted in the arrest of Paul Charles Rae, 38, of Seminole. Rae is currently on federal supervised release status due to his indictment in the Jan. 6 incident at the U.S. Capitol.
Deputies assigned to the Marine Unit responded to a small island in the intercostal waterway near 794 182nd Avenue East in Redington Shores about 10 p.m. Multiple witnesses reported the crash after seeing the vessel traveling northbound at high speed.
Deputies say the vessel ran aground on the small island and deputies located it approximately 75 feet from the water line. Rae and his passenger were also located on the island, both uninjured and showing signs of impairment.
Deputies assigned to the DUI Unit conducted a boating under the influence investigation and Rae showed several signs of impairment. He was arrested and taken to the Pinellas County Jail where he was booked on one count of boating under the influence. Rae was released from jail on his own recognizance shortly after 9 a.m.
The boat, which remained grounded overnight, was scheduled to be removed from the island by a tow boat company on Sunday morning.