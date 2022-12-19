Law enforcement agencies wrote 219 citations and criminally charged 69 people during an overnight “DUI wolf pack” operation last weekend, the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Thirty-eight people were arrested on charges related to DUI. Other criminal charges included drug offenses, driving with a suspended or revoked license and giving a false name to a law enforcement officer. In three instances, people were wanted on warrants.
Officers also wrote 75 speeding tickets along with citations for a number of other offenses. Among them were other moving violations, having an open container with alcohol, driving with no insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
The operation was held from 7 p.m. Dec. 17 to 5 a.m. Dec. 18 in memory of Deputy Michael Magli, who was killed by a drunken driver in the line of duty last year.
In addition to the Sheriff’s Office, the other participating agencies were the Florida Highway Patrol and police departments in St. Petersburg, Clearwater, Largo, Pinellas Park, Tarpon Springs, Treasure Island, Indian Shores and Gulfport.
On Dec. 16, the Sheriff’s Office said the operation was part of its “ongoing commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving.”