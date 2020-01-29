Detectives say unlicensed attorney illegally took cell phone into jail

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 54-year-old St. Petersburg man Jan. 29 after he reportedly took his cell phone inside a secure area of the county jail, which is prohibited by state statute.
Douglas James Barnard was arrested at Demens Landing Park in St. Petersburg and transported to the jail where he was charged with introduction of contraband into a correctional facility. Bail was set at $5,150. He was released the same day on a surety bond.
Detectives say possession of a cell phone in a county detention facility is a third degree felony.
According to a media release, Barnard went to the jail at 14400 49th St. N. in Clearwater on Dec. 11, 2019 and told jail personnel he was an attorney. He said he was there to meet an inmate who was his client.
Detectives say only lawyers and other professional visitors are allowed access to the jail to personally visit inmates. All other visitation is done through video visitation.
When Barnard checked in, he gave staff his Florida Bar card and indicated that he was a licensed attorney in good standing with the Florida Bar.
Detectives say Barnard was reminded of the electronic devices policy, which prohibits those devices in secure areas of the jail, and he was asked if he had a cell phone. He reportedly said he had “left it in the car.”
Barnard was then escorted into the secure inmate housing area where he was later found using his cell phone by the deputy working the area.
Detectives say when he was confronted by deputies, he shrugged his shoulders and continued looking at his phone. Barnard then reportedly made statements leading deputies to believe that he intentionally defied the policy because he disagreed with it.
Barnard's visit was canceled and he was escorted out of the building.
After Barnard left the jail, staff searched the Florida Bar website and learned that Barnard was not eligible to practice law in the state because the Florida Bar had deactivated his license.
Detectives say Barnard's status was listed as "Delinquent" and it stated he is "Not eligible to practice law in Florida." Jail personnel made a note in the jail computer system that Barnard is ineligible to practice law.
Barnard returned to the jail Dec. 12 and attempted to meet with the same inmate. Jail personnel told Barnard because he was not a licensed attorney, he would not be permitted to visit the inmate.
Further investigation by detectives revealed that Barnard was not hired by the inmate he was attempting to visit. They say he was only there after a mutual friend told him of the inmate's arrest.
Detectives say Barnard offered his unsolicited services directly to the inmate with a "family discount" and wanted to arrange a payment plan through a mutual friend. At no time did the inmate or family members hire him for legal representation, detectives say.
Detectives also learned that Barnard had called the inmate's mother reassuring her he could practice law even after he was denied entry to the jail on Dec. 12.
Detectives verified that the Florida Bar had sent Barnard a certified letter on Oct. 30, 2019, notifying him of the suspension of his license. He signed for the letter on Nov. 6.
Court documents show that the Public Defender's office was assigned to represent the inmate on Dec. 17. However, detectives say Barnard filed documents Dec. 18 indicating he was the lead attorney for the inmate.
Barnard appeared in court on behalf of the inmate acting as her lawyer on Dec. 20. He admitted in court that deputies had made him aware of "an issue" with his license and removed himself from the case. The inmate was then represented by the Public Defender's Office.