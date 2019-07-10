INDIAN ROCKS BEACH — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 52-year-old Wesley Chapel man July 10 after he reportedly battered two people and drove a truck towards four others.
Deputies responded to Indian Rocks Beach City Hall, 1507 Bay Palm Blvd., about 9:03 a.m. after receiving a call about a disturbance. Deputies were told that an employee had attacked other employees and then left in a city-owned flatbed truck.
Deputies found the F-450 traveling southbound on Gulf Boulevard at 10th Avenue North and stopped the truck, which was being driven by Errol Sylvester Gray. Deputies say Gray resisted them, but they were able to take him into custody.
Deputies then found out that Gray worked for the city in the Public Services Department. He had a meeting with his supervisor that morning who told him he was being fired.
According to witnesses, Gray became angry and attacked the 58-year-old man. He then approached a 50-year-old female, who had seen him attack his supervisor, and battered her before leaving the building.
Several witnesses heard the commotion and ran outside where they saw Gray get into the Ford F-450 flatbed truck. Gray started driving westbound on 15th Avenue North before then making a U-turn to return to city hall.
Deputies say he then drove toward four women who were standing in front of city hall. The women ran back inside. Gray drove away, but was soon stopped by deputies.
The women, ages 80, 66, 62 and 54, were not identified. None was injured. However, they told deputies that Gray drove the truck directly towards them as if he intended to strike them.
Deputies say when Gray was interviewed, he admitted to battering two employees inside city hall. He also told deputies he had intended to drive the flatbed truck into city hall and into the city manager’s office.
Gray was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, one count of aggravated battery, one count of battery and one count of resisting an officer without violence. Bail was set at $61,150.
The 58-year-old male victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The 50-year-old woman also was uninjured.