PALM HARBOR — A 63-year-old Palm Harbor woman died at a local hospital July 10 from injuries suffered in a crash that occurred July 8 on Alt. U.S. 19 near Delaware Avenue in Palm Harbor.
According to Florida Highway Patrol, the bicyclist was traveling eastbound across Alt. 19 about 4:40 p.m. in a signalized crosswalk that was not activated when it entered the path of a sedan-style vehicle being driven by a 79-year-old New Port Richey man.
Troopers say despite efforts to avoid a collision, the vehicle’s passenger side mirror struck the bicycle, which overturned. The unidentified woman was airlifted to a local hospital where she died on July 10. The unidentified man was not injured.