OLDSMAR — Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office investigators say an 84-year-old driver made a left turn without using her signal. An oncoming car hit the passenger side of her vehicle late Sept. 2, killing an 87-year-old passenger.
According to investigators, Kay Johnson was driving a 2005 Black Lexus with husband Ronald Johnson on Tampa Road and made a left-hand turn northbound around 6:30 p.m. onto East Lake Woodlands Parkway.
Thomas Siebert, 60, struck the passenger side of the couple’s vehicle in a 2019 Toyota Tundra while driving in the westbound median lane of Tampa Road.
Investigators say westbound and eastbound traffic of Tampa Road had a green light. The left-hand turn lane, where Kay Johnson turned, did not have a green arrow, they said.
Kay Johnson was transported to a local hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. Ronald Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to investigators, speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.