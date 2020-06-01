Clearwater police charge driver involved in April 26 crash

CLEARWATER — A 19-year-old Clearwater man was booked into the Pinellas County Jail May 31 in connection with an April 26 crash on Court Street east of Missouri Avenue in Clearwater.
Clearwater police announced June 1 that Jacob Sironen had been charged with reckless driving with serious bodily injury. His charge report was unavailable.
Police say Sironen was driving an unregistered 1997 Honda Civic traveling at least 105 mph in a 40-mph zone when he slammed into another vehicle trying to make a U-turn. The SUV he crashed into overturned multiple times.
Two people involved in the crash suffered serious injuries and were taken to a local hospital. Police say Sironen suffered a broken knee and cuts on his face that required nearly 80 stitches to close.