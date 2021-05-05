Clearwater man charged in 1999 sexual battery case

CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s detectives arrested a 59-year-old Clearwater man about 7:30 a.m. May 5 in connection with an armed sexual battery that occurred in 1999.
Detectives assigned to the Robbery/Homicide Unit charged Gregory Phillip Thompson with the c rime after additional DNA testing was conducted by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
According to detectives, deputies responded to a Dunedin residence about 8:25 a.m. Nov. 15, 1999 for a report of a sexual battery.
Detectives say the female victim, who was 30-years-old at the time, left her residence unlocked when she left for a short time. Thompson entered the unlocked door, hid inside, and attacked her when she returned.
Detectives say Thompson threatened the victim with a knife before he sexually battered her. They also say Thompson ordered the victim to shower to destroy the evidence. The victim locked herself in the bathroom and began to scream to attract attention.
Thompson was unable to get into the bathroom and fled the residence. The victim waited until she thought Thompson was gone and immediately notified law enforcement.
Detectives resubmitted DNA evidence collected in 1999 again in 2020. They also provided it to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement where a profile of the suspect was developed and uploaded into national and state databases. Thompson’s DNA was in the database from a previous criminal conviction and the new DNA profile matched his.
Detectives contacted Thompson at his residence the morning of May 5. He reportedly denied the allegations. Thompson was charged with one count of armed sexual battery and was transported to Pinellas County Jail. No bail was set.