Countywide DUI Wolf Pack set for Feb. 22-23

Pinellas County law enforcement agencies will join together this weekend to conduct a Wolf Pack operation to create awareness of the dangers of driving under the influence of alcohol and other substances.
Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies along with Florida Highway Patrol and officers from Clearwater, Kenneth City, Largo, Pinellas Park, St. Petersburg and Tarpon Springs will monitor traffic throughout the county from 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 22 through 5 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 23.
The operation is part of the sheriff's on-going commitment to reduce deaths, injuries and property damage associated with traffic crashes related to impaired driving. The goal of the Wolf Pack is to educate people and create public awareness about the dangers of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and any chemical or controlled substances.
The DUI Wolf Pack will be dedicated to Peter Chenhall, who was 39, when he was killed by an impaired driver on Feb. 17, 2018 in St. Pete Beach. While Chenhall was on the sidewalk of Blind Pass Road, an impaired driver left the roadway and struck him. The driver left the scene and was later apprehended in St. Pete Beach. The driver was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office will be conducting Wolf Packs continuously throughout the year.