CLEARWATER — Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 26-year-old St. Petersburg man about 5:30 p.m. April 19 in connection with multiple burglaries in unincorporated Clearwater.
Deputies began an investigation after a resident saw an Amazon delivery driver trying to open the doors of two locked vehicles before managing to get inside an unlocked Cadillac about 5:10 p.m. April 19. After exiting the vehicle, the driver drove away in a white Amazon van.
Deputies responded to the area of 707 Bough Avenue in unincorporated Clearwater, where a resident told them about suspicious activity she had recorded on her door bell video system.
Deputies say the video showed the suspect leaving a package and then walking towards the parking lot. As he walked by parked vehicles, his arm can be seen extended, pulling on the door handles of cars. The suspect is then seen entering an unlocked Honda van.
During the investigation, deputies say they learned of another incident where the driver of an Amazon van removed a Buddha statue and damaged three potted plants.
Deputies were provided a description of the driver and quickly located Dane Matthew Derango making deliveries in the area. They say he was wearing a blue vest and an Amazon shirt, and driving a white van.
According to deputies, Derango refused to cooperate with the investigation and was taken into custody. An Amazon representative responded to the scene to get the van and its contents.
Derango was booked into the county jail and charged with two counts of attempted burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance and one count of burglary to an unoccupied dwelling. Bail was set at $5,000. He was released on surety bond at 2:48 p.m. April 20.