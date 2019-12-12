Pinellas Park man accused of sexting a 13-year-old girl

PINELLAS PARK — Police arrested a 35-year-old Pinellas Park man Dec. 11 after he reportedly sent inappropriate text messages to a 13-year-old girl.
Kyle Hughe Kemp was booked into the Pinellas County Jail on one count of transmission of harmful material to a minor. Bail was set at $10,000.
Pinellas Park police responded to a local middle school about 1:30 p.m. after the messages were discovered on a student’s cell phone.
Police say the student refused to put her cell phone away during a class. When the teacher took the phone, she found the sexually explicit messages and called police.
Pinellas Park police detectives began an investigation and subsequently interviewed Kemp, who they say has no connection to the school. They are not disclosing his connection to the girl in order to protect her identity.
Detectives are working with the Pinellas County State Attorney’s Office to get a search warrant for Kemp’s cell phone. More charges may be added if any additional evidence is found.